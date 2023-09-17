World-class indeed! 'ASAP' stars sing with global Pinoy talents
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 17 2023 11:38 PM
ASAP, celebrity news, showbiz news, ASAP in Milan, asap natin to, milan, regine velasquez, klarisse, jona, erik santos, Darren Espanto
- /video/entertainment/09/17/23/batang-quiapo-cast-joins-asap-in-milan-tour
- /video/sports/09/17/23/mpl-s12-echo-rsg-weigh-in-on-anticipated-matchup
- /sports/09/17/23/psc-to-hold-send-off-rites-for-asiad-bound-athletes
- /sports/09/17/23/v-league-ateneo-warms-up-for-semis-with-sweep-of-la-salle
- /overseas/09/17/23/who-calls-on-china-for-full-access-for-covid-investigators-ft