World-class indeed! 'ASAP' stars sing with global Pinoy talents

The stars of "ASAP Natin 'To" showed off their vocal prowess by singing a medley of songs with fellow Filipino talents overseas during their recent visit to Milan.

Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez started off the medley with a powerhouse rendition of Alan Menken and David Zippel "Go The Distance" from the Disney animated movie "Hercules."

Star In A Million grand champion Erik Santos followed it up with his signature song "This Is The Moment" along with Filipino nurse and "Ireland’s Got Talent" sensation Rodelle Borja.

Birit Queen and Your Face Sounds Familiar 3rd season champ Klarisse de Guzman gave a scorching hot rendition of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" with "The Voice Kids Germany" 2023 finalist Fiona, while Voice Kids alum Darren Espanto and Camille Cabaltera of "X Factor Italia" 2017 lit up the stage with their version of Wicked's "Defying Gravity."

Finally, Pop superstar Jona performed Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom Of The Opera" with Accademia de Bel Canto International Vocal Competition Austria semi-finalist Joseleo Logdat.

