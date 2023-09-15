'Puwede ba mag-hug?' Gabby asks Sharon as they meet again

Watch more on iWantTFC

Shrieks filled the press conference venue of "Dear Heart" as former sweethearts Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion briefly shared the stage on Friday, September 15.

Concepcion had just finished his turn for the solo media conference when Cuneta arrived for her own presser. As the veteran actor escorted his ex-wife to the stage, he teased, "First time ko mahawak ang kamay niya!"

"Puwede ba mag-hug?" Concepcion went on to ask the music icon, who obliged and then laughed along to her former husband's jokes, including mistakenly introducing her with his last name.

Cuneta and Concepcion will hold their reunion concert "Dear Heart" at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27.