Moira has moved on, no longer scared of 'empty home'

Hugot hitmaker Moira dela Torre readily answered "yes" when asked whether she has moved on from her separation from her estranged husband Jason Hernandez.

"It's my first time to not be so scared to go home to an empty home," dela Torre told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview on Thursday, September 14.

The "Malaya" hitmaker went on to name her biggest achievement in the past year, a personal one: "I like where I am and I like who I am even if it's with no one."

Dela Torre also teased that her upcoming album will reflect the lessons she has learned from a "season of uncomfortable growth," pertaining to the pain after her failed marriage among others.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)