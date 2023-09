Ogie Alcasid in tears over Tawag hopeful's performance

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ogie Alcasid was moved to tears by a performance of a Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant in the September 12 episode of "It's Showtime," saying the song's lyrics about a relationship with a father resonated with him.

The OPM icon, who sat as judge for the singing competition, was visibly emotional as the defending champion Judy Lou Benitez gave a heartfelt rendition of Demi Lovato's "Father."

Benitez went on to successfully defend her title. As of Thursday, September 14, she has extended her winning streak to four.