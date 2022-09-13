Home  >  Entertainment

'Succession', 'Squid Game' win big at 2022 Emmy Awards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2022 12:09 AM

HBO reclaims its crown with the most number of wins in this year’s Emmy Awards as its media family saga “Succession” bags the best drama series title.

“Squid Game” by Netflix also made history as its lead star becomes the first Asian to win the coveted best actor award. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2022


 
