Home > Entertainment 'Succession', 'Squid Game' win big at 2022 Emmy Awards ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2022 12:09 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC HBO reclaims its crown with the most number of wins in this year’s Emmy Awards as its media family saga “Succession” bags the best drama series title. “Squid Game” by Netflix also made history as its lead star becomes the first Asian to win the coveted best actor award. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Netflix HBO Succession Squid Game Emmy Awards Lee Jung-jae /sports/09/15/22/look-ej-obiena-back-in-manila-after-successful-season/business/09/15/22/8th-philippine-international-motor-show-opens/overseas/09/15/22/skorea-police-arrest-woman-over-dead-children-in-suitcases/news/09/15/22/deped-hotline-receives-less-than-20-reports-of-abuse/news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf