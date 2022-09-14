Home  >  Entertainment

Kim Chiu bibida sa Pinoy adaptation ng Korean movie na 'Always'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2022 08:29 PM

Pagkatapos maka-move on sa sawing pag-ibig, nagbigay ng payo ang viral sensation na si Zeinab Harake sa mga babaeng nagpapakamartir sa mga lalaki. Ikinatuwa naman ni Kim Chiu na siya ang napiling gumanap sa Pinoy remake ng Korean movie na "Always." Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 14 Setyembre 2022

