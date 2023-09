Watch more on iWantTFC

Before a phenomenal career as a comedian, Vice Ganda once aspired to be a broadcast journalist, and going by her impromptu "reporting" on the "It's Showtime" stage on Tuesday, she may still have what it takes.

The comedy superstar had the "madlang people" cheering in the September 12 episode of the noontime program, after she delivered a humorous situation update on the happenings in "Tawag ng Tanghalan."

The topic of being a news reporter came up after one of the contestants said he would be willing to give up his dream of pursuing journalism for a career in music.