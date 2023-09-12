Secretly married? Julia Barretto answers circulating rumor

Watch more on iWantTFC

Julia Barretto has addressed circulating rumors that she is supposedly "secretly married" to her boyfriend and former co-star Gerald Anderson.

The actress was asked to confirm or deny the speculation on the sidelines of the Preview Ball last Friday, September 8.

Barretto denied that she has already tied the knot with Anderson in secret, saying she would prefer to announce such a milestone only when they are ready rather than be constantly asked about it.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)