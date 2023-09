James Reid and Issa Pressman's first interview as a couple

Watch more on iWantTFC

James Reid and Issa Pressman recently had a week of firsts as they attended back-to-back events as a couple, half a year after they confirmed being in a relationship.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the Preview Ball last Friday, September 8, Reid and Pressman spoke about slowly stepping into the spotlight as a pair, and even got candid on the actor-singer's amicable ties with his former reel and real-life partner Nadine Lustre.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)