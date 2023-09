Erik Santos breaks down on 'ASAP'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Erik Santos, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary in showbiz, broke down in tears at the mention of his late father, in the September 10 episode of "ASAP Natin 'To."

The balladeer will mark the milestone with a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 6. The show, he said, will also be held in honor of his parents, who both passed away in the past year.

Santos' father Renato died in August, while his mother Angelita passed away nine months prior in November 2022.