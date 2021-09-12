Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — P-pop girl group BINI performed Sunday their new single on "ASAP Natin 'To."

The eight-member girl group conquered the "ASAP" stage with "Kapit Lang," which they released last Friday.

Lyrically, "Kapit Lang," the group's third single and a follow-up to the debut song "Born To Win," talks about hope and and perseverance.

BINI is set to have a joint concert with its sibling group, male act BGYO, on Nov. 6 and 7.