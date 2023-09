Lovi Poe reacts to Ivana Alawi joining 'Batang Quiapo'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lovi Poe was tight-lipped when asked what will become of her character Mokang in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," now that a new love interest for Coco Martin's Tanggol has entered the picture.

In an interview on Thursday, September 7, shortly before her departure for the Milan show of "ASAP Natin 'To," Poe confirmed that she will return to the primetime teleserye following speculation of an impending exit as a newlywed in real life.

Poe said she is excited to share the screen with the new cast members of "Batang Quiapo," among them screen veteran Jaclyn Jose and sexy actress Ivana Alawi.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)