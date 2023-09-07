Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'ASAP' stars gustong bawasan ang homesickness ng mga Pinoy sa Europa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 09:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pinakilig nina Ogie Alcasid at Ian Veneracion ang kanilang fans sa Amerika. Samantala, ano nga ba ang dapat pang abangan sa "ASAP Natin 'To" na idaraos sa Milan, Italy? Nagpa-Patrol, Anna Cerezo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 7 Setyembre 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Ogie Alcasid   Ian Veneracion   concert   ASAP   ASAP Natin 'To   ASAP in Milan   1MX  