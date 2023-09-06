Home  >  Entertainment

'My gosh!' Reaksyon ni Belle Mariano sa karakter ni Donny Pangilinan sa 'Can't Buy Me Love'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2023 04:35 PM

Napa-"my gosh" si Belle Mariano sa bagong karakter ng screen partner niya na si Donny Pangilinan sa kauna-unahan nilang primetime teleserye na "Can't Buy Me Love."

Sa panayam bago tumulak pa-Italy para sa "ASAP in Milan" nitong Miyerkoles, Setyembre 6, kapwa sinabi ng DonBelle na malayo sa mga dati nilang ginampanan ang mga karakter nila sa naturang serye.

(Panayam ni Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News)

