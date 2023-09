Meet the new cast members of 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The hit primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" has opened a new chapter, with Coco Martin's Tanggol finding allies and enemies in characters portrayed by Ivana Alawi, Jaclyn Jose, and Vandolph Quizon, among others.

Here, the latest additions to the cast share their experience joining the teleserye, working with Martin both as director and co-star, and whether their character will be friend or foe to Tanggol.