Gary V, Martin nagtambal sa 'ASAP' kasunod ng hiling ng fans abroad

Nagtambal ngayong Linggo sa "ASAP" stage ang mga batikang mang-aawit na sina Gary Valenciano at Martin Nievera, kasunod ng hiling ng kanilang mga tagahanga, kabilang ang mga Filipino sa ibang bansa.

Nagsama sa entablado ang "Concert King" na si Nievera at "Mr. Pure Energy" na si Valenciano para kantahin ang mga hit ng American singer-songwriter na si Stevie Wonder.

Kasama sa mga kinanta nila ang "Too Shy To Say," "Lately," "Sir Duke," "Isn't She Lovely?", "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," "My Cherie Amour," "Overjoyed," at "Superstition."

Ang performance ay bunga ng mga request ng ilang Pinoy sa ibang bansa.

"Sana po magkasama ulit si Mr. Gary at Mr. Martin sa iisang performance... Iba po kasi 'yong positive vibes na nabibigay nila sa mga taong katulad namin na malayo sa pamilya namin," ani Jheng Balaoro, isang dance instructor at guro sa Japan.

"They're truly the embodiment of what I consider to be OPM," sabi naman ni Mariel de Leon, na nasa Amerika.

"Sana magkaroon ng pagkakataon na mapanood namin kayo ulit together. Malaking bagay yan para sa kagaya ko, namin, na umiidolo sa inyo," anang OFW sa South Korea na si Raquel Espino.