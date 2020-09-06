Home  >  Entertainment

'Dynamite' music video ng BTS higit 300 milyon na ang YouTube views

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2020 06:38 PM

Pumalo na sa higit 300 million views ang latest music video na "Dynamite" ng K-pop group na BTS. May bago namang gagampanang papel si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray pero hindi sa TV o pelikula. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Setyembre 2020

