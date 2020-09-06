'Dynamite' music video ng BTS higit 300 milyon na ang YouTube views
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 06 2020 06:38 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, BTS, K-pop, Dynamite, YouTube views, BTS YouTube views, Dynamite YouTube views, Catriona Gray, Philippined Red Cross, TV Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan
- /video/news/09/07/20/quarantine-violation-proof-from-social-media-must-be-legally-obtained-privacy-body
- /video/news/09/07/20/cebu-officials-in-the-dark-about-white-sand-for-manila-bay
- /sports/09/07/20/nba-lakers-fend-off-rockets-to-tie-series
- /video/news/09/07/20/manila-bay-makeover-planned-before-covid-19-pandemic-isko-moreno
- /entertainment/09/07/20/film-icon-marichu-vera-perez-maceda-dies-at-77