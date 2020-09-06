'ASAP' pays tribute to 'Love Thy Woman' as show nears end

Kapamilya singers on Sunday offered song numbers reflecting the struggles of the characters from the noontime series "Love Thy Woman," which is down to its last week.

Kyla took the "ASAP" stage to sing "Mahal Kita Pero Konti Na Lang" for Jia Wong, the character portrayed by Kim Chiu, while Nina sang "Someday" for Yam Concepcion's Dana Wong.

ZsaZsa Padilla performend "Nag-iisa" for Eula Valdez's character, Lucy Gongsu-Wong.

After the performances, Chiu invited "ASAP" viewers to watch the last week of the series.

"Sisiguraduhin ho namin ang bawat eksena hanggang sa kadulu-duluhan ay dapat niyong abangan," she said.

(We'll make sure you'll look forward to each scene until the end.)