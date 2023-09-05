Jerome Ponce on breakup: 'It's really about space'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actor Jerome Ponce has finally opened up about his breakup with Sachzna Laparan, five months after the actress-vlogger confirmed the end of their relationship in April.

Ponce addressed the separation on Monday, September 4, on the sidelines of the casting announcement of "Safe Skies, Archer," where he will portray the lead role.

"It's really [about] freaking space," Ponce emphasized, pertaining to what led to the breakup, while also belying speculation that a third party was involved.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)