Ivana Alawi panibagong 'love interest' ni Coco Martin sa 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 11:37 PM | Updated as of Sep 05 2023 11:59 PM

Handa nang sumabak sa maaaksyong eksena at maging bagong "love interest" ni Tanggol si Ivana Alawi, sa pagpasok ng aktres bilang inaabangang karakter sa "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Gaganap na Bubbles si Ivana sa teleserye, kung saan makakatrabo niyang muli si Coco Martin, na dati niyang naging direktor sa "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Pagbubunyag ni Ivana, "prinsesa ng selda" si Bubbles, na magkakaroon ng malaking papel sa buhay ni Tanggol habang nakapiit ang bida sa kulungan.
 

