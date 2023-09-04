Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH

'I-regular na 'yan!' Madlang people aliw sa paandar ni Darren

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 07:10 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC


"I-regular na 'yan!" Iyan ang hirit ni Vice Ganda matapos maghalakhakan ang madlang people sa kuwelang paandar ni Darren Espanto, isa sa mga guest co-host ng "It's Showtime" nitong Sabado, Setyembre 2.

Sa segment na "Isip Bata," ipinamalas muli ni Darren ang talento sa panggagaya ng boses ng mga kapwa singer, bagay na ikinaaliw din ng mga "Batang Cute Po" na sina Argus, Kulot, at Jaze.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  It's Showtime   Darren Espanto   Vice Ganda  