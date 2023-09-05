Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

HORI7ON ibinahagi ang hirap bago ang matagumpay na S. Korea debut

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 07:33 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ibinahagi ng Pinoy global group na HORI7ON ang pinagdaanang hirap bago ang kanilang matagumpay na debut sa South Korea. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Setyembre 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  HORI7ON   South Korea   P-Pop   music  