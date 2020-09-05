Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

Ika-9 anibersaryo ng Kathniel ipinagdiriwang ng fans

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2020 08:00 PM

Ipinagdiriwang ng Kathniel ang kanilang ika-9 na anibersaryo at bumuhos ang suporta ng kanilang mga tagahanga. Samantala, nabulaga naman ang publiko sa pagbunyag ng dating child star na si Bugoy Cariño sa pag-post niya ng larawan ng anak nila ng volleyball player na si EJ Laure. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Sabado, 5 Setyembre 2020.

Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   TV Patrol   Kathniel   Kathniel 9th Anniversary   Bugoy Cariño   EJ Laure  