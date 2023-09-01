Home  >  Entertainment

What Christmas songs made Jose Mari Chan famous?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2023 12:38 AM

Beloved Philippine singer songwriter Jose Mari Chan ushers in the world's longest Christmas holiday celebration at the start of the so-called "ber months" in the Philippines. Ganiel Krishnan tells us more about the man whose classic Christmas melodies have popularized him as "Chan-ta Claus."—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2023
