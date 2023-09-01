'Nothing to worry about,' James Reid tells fans of Liza Soberano

Watch more on iWantTFC

James Reid has assured fans of Liza Soberano that "there's nothing to worry about" when it comes to the actress' career, following the legal woes that recently beset his talent agency and record label Careless.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe on Friday, September 1, Reid said that Soberano is in fact gearing up for "amazing projects that no one has seen before."

