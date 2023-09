James Reid breaks silence: What happened to Careless, where Liza is headed

Watch more on iWantTFC

James Reid has finally broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his talent agency and record label Careless, as well as speculation about the career path of one of his wards, Liza Soberano.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe on Friday, September 1, Reid admitted that while Careless has "exciting" projects in the pipeline, the group has had to overcome a "rough" period.

The actor-singer did not directly address the July arrest of his business partner Jeffrey Oh, the Korean-American CEO of Careless, for operating businesses allegedly without the necessary visas or permits. Reid did say, however, that he was "shocked" by rumors related to the recent events that beset the company.

Reid went on to assure fans of Soberano that "there's nothing to worry about," amid perceived uncertainties amid Oh's legal woes. He teased that Soberano has "amazing projects coming up" which her supporters can look forward to.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)