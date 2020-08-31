Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

Tuesday Vargas umiyak matapos akusahang 'overpriced' ang tinda niyang halaman

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2020 07:52 PM

Nag-breakdown ang komedyanteng si Tuesday Vargas dahil sa pamba-bash sa kanya sa social media sa negosyo niyang halaman. Ayon sa ilang netizen, overpriced daw ang mga tinda niyang halaman. Nagpa-Patrol, Gretchen Fullido. TV Patrol, Lunes, 31 Agosto 2020

