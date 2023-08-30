Why Bea Alonzo is sure her wedding will be 'amazing'

Watch more on iWantTFC

While she and her fiancé Dominic Roque have yet to start planning their wedding, Bea Alonzo is certain that the special day will be "amazing."

Her reason: "I'm going to be marrying the love of my life," the actress told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, August 29, on the sidelines of the anniversary gala of Vogue Philippines.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)