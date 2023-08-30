SB19 draws crowd at Times Square in New York City

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino and foreign A'TIN alike got to vibe with members of the pop supergroup SB19 as they performed "Crimzone" at Times Square in New York City on Tuesday.

The "Mahalima" just recently wrapped the North American leg of their "Pagtatag" world tour, and has been juggling promotional activities in the US.

(Video by Don Tagala, ABS-CBN News)