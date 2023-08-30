Home > Entertainment SB19 draws crowd at Times Square in New York City ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2023 06:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino and foreign A'TIN alike got to vibe with members of the pop supergroup SB19 as they performed "Crimzone" at Times Square in New York City on Tuesday. The "Mahalima" just recently wrapped the North American leg of their "Pagtatag" world tour, and has been juggling promotional activities in the US. (Video by Don Tagala, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber entertainment, p-pop Read More: SB19 A'tin Mahalima New York City Times Square P-pop /sports/08/31/23/gilas-to-take-on-south-sudan-in-classification-round/entertainment/08/31/23/martin-nievera-says-asap-milan-aims-to-make-filipinos-feel-at-home/overseas/08/31/23/military-coup-in-gabon-president-under-house-arrest/entertainment/08/31/23/comedy-island-hopes-audience-will-learn-to-save-humanity/sports/08/31/23/coach-wants-canada-to-emulate-standard-set-by-womens-team