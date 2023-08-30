Home  >  Entertainment

Plot twist: Herlene Budol nakisaya sa 'It's Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 07:37 PM | Updated as of Aug 30 2023 08:20 PM

"Plot twist" kung tawagin ni Vice Ganda ang pagtuntong ni Herlene Budol sa "It's Showtime" stage nitong Miyerkoles, Agosto 30, bilang opening guest performer.

Matapos sumayaw kasama ang Baby Dolls, binati ni Budol ang madlang people. Biro ni Vice Ganda, kung dati'y pamimigay ng jacket ang karaniwang hirit ni Budol, ngayo'y "what's up" na ang bungad niya sa tanghali.

