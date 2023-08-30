Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH

Nasaan si Anne? 'It's Showtime' host may paliwanag

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 06:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Matapos ang ilang linggong pagliban sa "It's Showtime" nitong Agosto, may paliwanag si Anne Curtis sa madlang people kung bakit matagal siyang hindi napanood sa naturang noontime program.

Sa panayam nitong Martes, Agosto 29, sinabi ng aktres na puspusan ang kailangang paghahanda para sa kaniyang bagong pelikula kasama si Direk Erik Matti, na dati niyang nakatrabaho sa action film na "BuyBust."

Nakausap ng ABS-CBN News si Anne sa ginanap na anniversary gala ng Vogue Philippines.

(Panayam ni MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  It's Showtime   Anne Curtis   Vogue Philippines  