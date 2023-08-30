Nadine Lustre, Christophe Bariou in first interview together

Watch more on iWantTFC

For the first time, acclaimed actress Nadine Lustre and her French-Filipino boyfriend, businessman Christophe Bariou, walked the red carpet together during the anniversary gala of Vogue Philippines on Tuesday, August 29.

The couple also obliged an interview with ABS-CBN News — their first-ever since going public with their relationship in late 2021 — opening up about their aligned values and how Bariou is navigating the glitz and limelight of having a superstar girlfriend.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)