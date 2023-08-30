Home  >  Entertainment

Liza Soberano reveals entering film school: 'I aspire to go into directing'

Posted at Aug 30 2023 07:02 PM

Liza Soberano has been busy juggling pursuits behind the scenes, including entering film school to fulfill her goal of someday directing her own movie, the actress revealed on Tuesday, August 29.

ABS-CBN News caught up with Soberano on the sidelines of the anniversary gala of Vogue Philippines.

