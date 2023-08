Watch more on iWantTFC

Jane Oineza teased that fans can expect an "all-out, all-in experience" from her new film with real-life partner RK Bagatsing, "Swing," about a married couple who decide to open their relationship to satisfy the husband's sexual desires.

In an interview on the sidelines of the film's premiere on Tuesday, August 29, Oineza and Bagatsing agreed that taking on the challenge of portraying the "risque" material was worth it, and credited their director RC delos Reyes for helping them ease into their characters.

(Interview by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News)