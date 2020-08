'ASAP' celebrates Ogie Alcasid's birthday

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Martin Nievera and Jed Madela on Sunday paid tribute to the music of Ogie Alcasid, who recently celebrated his 53rd birthday.

Nievera and Madela took the "ASAP" stage to perform "Sa Kanya," one of Alcasid's hit songs.

Alcasid also recorded a video of himself singing the song, accompanying Nievera and Madela who sang in-person on the noontime concert program.

Alcasid turned 53 last Aug. 27.