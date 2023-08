Watch more on iWantTFC

Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino clarified that there is no tiff between her and Star Music and in fact expressed gratitude to the ABS-CBN record label, following headlines that she now owns her entire music catalog.

During her guest stint on "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, August 29, Constantino confirmed her "100 percent" ownership of all her songs, and thanked Star Music for "taking care" of her library of tunes for 17 years.

"Ito, walang hidwaan, kaya gusto kong pasalamatan ang Star Music, dahil 17 years nilang inalagaan ang mga kanta ko. Now, umuwi na po sa akin. Sana po, suportahan niyo pa rin," she said.