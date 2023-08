Watch more on iWantTFC

"Actually, crush ko po kasi si Ms. A, e," a candid Andrea Brillantes said of her "Senior High" co-star and onscreen mother Angel Aquino, during the series' advanced celebrity screening last Sunday, August 27.

Brillantes, 20, couldn't hide her "kilig" when Aquino, 50, credited her for helping her ease into the project and praised her performance in the youth-oriented drama.