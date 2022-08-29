Home  >  Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano spotted sa Thailand

Aug 29 2022

Pagkatapos ng matagumpay na finale concert ng "He's Into Her" nitong weekend, spotted sa Thailand sina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano, na may mensahe sa isa't isa. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 29 Agosto 2022

