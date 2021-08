Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The members of rising P-pop girl group BINI showed off their charisma as they took the "ASAP" stage Sunday to perform a song by KZ Tandingan.

Clad in green outfits, the 8-piece BINI sang and danced to "Imposible," first released by Tandingan in her sophomore album before being re-released as a collaboration with rapper Shanti Dope.

Lyrically, "Imposible" talks about a woman who was cheated on by her partner.

Consisting of Jhoanna, Mikha, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, and Maloi, BINI garnered attention in 2020 with the single "Da Coconut Nut" before debuting earlier this year with "Born To Win."

The group is set to hold a "sibling concert" with boy group BGYO in November.