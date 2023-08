Watch more on iWantTFC

Beyond being co-stars across several major projects, Andrea Brillantes considers Kyle Echarri her best friend and one of the few people with whom she can put her defenses down and completely be herself.

In an interview on Sunday, August 27, Brillantes had a ready answer when asked why she considers Echarri her best friend, pointing out that their close ties go as far as back as when they were 13 years old.

Brillantes and Echarri, who are now both 20, are co-starring anew in the youth-oriented drama "Senior High," which joins ABS-CBN's primetime block starting August 28.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)