Fil-Australian pinabilib ang coaches sa 'The Voice Australia' blind auditions

Posted at Aug 28 2021 07:46 PM | Updated as of Aug 29 2021 08:31 AM

Nakasungkit ng panibagong international awards at nominations ang short film ni Epi Quizon na "Bukal". Pasado naman sa lahat ng "The Voice Australia" coaches ang blind audition piece ng isang Pinoy-Australian. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Sabado, 28 Agosto 2021. 
 

