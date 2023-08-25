Vice Ganda, Janice de Belen in hilarious 'confrontation' over chicharon

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice Ganda and Janice de Belen had the "madlang people" laughing with their impromptu "confrontation" in the Friday episode of "It's Showtime," following their viral chicharon moment on the noontime program.

The comedy superstar and the award-winning actress channeled the latter's hit teleserye "Dirty Linen," hurling accusations at each other before finally settling their differences with a sack of chicharon.

The hilarious exchange happened hours leading up to the finale of "Dirty Linen," which has drawn wide acclaim with its story and cast since it first aired in January.