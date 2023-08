Watch more on iWantTFC

Celebrity mother and daughter Jean and Jennica Garcia had a tearful moment as they reunited after months apart during the latter's media launch as an endorser of a beauty brand on Thursday, August 24.

Jean expressed pride over her daughter's achievements in showbiz, from her breakout performance in "Dirty Linen" to being tapped to become a brand ambassador, among others.

The older Garcia also shared her wish of seeing Jennica happily partnered again after her high-profile separation from her husband Alwyn Uytingco, with whom she has two children.