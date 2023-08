Watch more on iWantTFC

Celebrity couple and music icons Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid turned emotional as they exchanged heartfelt messages on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

"There will never be a moment that I won't choose you," Alcasid told Velasquez in the August 25 episode of "Magandang Buhay," which was dedicated to the songwriter.

Alcasid, who is turning 56 on August 27, has been married to Velasquez for 13 years. They have one son together, Nate.