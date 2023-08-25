'Mahusay, malayo mararating': Judy Ann wants to work with this actress

Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen veteran Judy Ann Santos has named a young actress whom she believes will make it far in showbiz, if given the right guidance and right projects.

In a media interview on Friday, August 25, Santos was asked about current-generation talents whom she wants to work with. Her top of mind were superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre.

Santos then added "Third World Romance" actress Charlie Dizon to her list, providing an explanation: "Mahusay na bata 'to. Malayo ang mararating nito, magabayan lang nang tama at mabigyan lang ng tamang projects. Malayo mararating niya."