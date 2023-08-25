Home  >  Entertainment

Judy Ann gives update on team-up with Claudine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2023 07:08 PM | Updated as of Aug 26 2023 02:02 AM

Judy Ann Santos is still looking forward to teaming up with Claudine Barretto on the big screen, saying that she has gotten "inquiries" about a possible schedule that could bring them together.

In a media interview on Friday, August 25, Santos said that so far, however, she has not sat down for any formal pitch for the possible film project.

The screen superstar emphasized the need for a compelling story that would make the collaboration with Barretto and their other contemporaries worthwhile.
