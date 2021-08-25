Home > Entertainment BGYO umani ng papuri sa bagong single at music video ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2021 09:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nag-number 1 sa "Next Big Sound" category ng Billboard US ang P-pop group na BGYO kasabay ng release ng bago nilang single. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Agosto 2021 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPh Tagalog news balita TV Patrol BGYO P-Pop Pinoy pop music musika entertainment showbiz /spotlight/08/25/21/vietnam-donors-pitch-in-for-vaccine-fund/video/business/08/25/21/telco-stocks-rally-boost-psei/video/news/08/25/21/who-ph-among-countries-with-sharp-rise-in-covid-19-cases/news/08/25/21/unethical-watchdog-blasts-comelecs-deal-with-f2/video/news/08/25/21/doh-health-workers-special-risk-allowance-will-be-rolled-out