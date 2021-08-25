Home  >  Entertainment

BGYO umani ng papuri sa bagong single at music video

Posted at Aug 25 2021 09:05 PM

Nag-number 1 sa "Next Big Sound" category ng Billboard US ang P-pop group na BGYO kasabay ng release ng bago nilang single. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Agosto 2021

