Pasilip sa trailer ng "A Very Good Girl"

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2023 08:33 PM

Inilabas na ng Star Cinema ang trailer para sa pelikula nina Dolly de Leon at Kathryn Bernardo na "A Very Good Girl".
