Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

KC Concepcion balik-pelikula ilang taon matapos magpahinga sa showbiz

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2023 08:39 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Bibida muli si KC Concepcion sa isang pelikula matapos magpahinga sa showbiz. Excited na rin siya sa reunion concert ng kaniyang mga magulang na sina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 24 Agosto 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   KC Concepcion   Asian Persuasion   Sharon Cuneta   Gabby Concepcion  