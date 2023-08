Why KC Concepcion has 'mixed emotions' over Sharon-Gabby reunion

Watch more on iWantTFC

KC Concepcion admitted she has "mixed emotions" over the upcoming reunion concert of her parents, music icon Sharon Cuneta and veteran actor Gabby Concepcion, whose tumultuous relationship has been an open book.

In a media interview on Wednesday, August 23, Concepcion said she is both nervous and happy about her parents sharing the stage again, adding that she hopes it will mark the start of renewed friendship between them.

Concepcion, who is making her acting comeback via the Hollywood film "Asian Persuasion," is also counting on a return to stage, first by possibly making a guest appearance at her parents' concert on October 27.

(Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News)